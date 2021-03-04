San Diego Padres Looking to Make Big Jump This Season

It is speculate that the Los Angeles Dodgers will repeat and once again, win the World Series. The Dodgers improved by keeping Justin Turner and signing Trevor Bauer. But there is another National League team that is pushing the defending champions. That team is the San Diego Padres.

The Padres finished (37-23) and second in the NL West last season. They qualified for the post season for the first time since 2006, winning a series against the Cardinals 2-1. The following round they would lose to the eventual World Series champs, Los Angeles Dodgers. But similar to the Dodgers, the Padres have improved this offseason.

Padres infielder, Jurickson Profar, sees the potential in this team and says they are now the team to beat.

So how much better did the Padres get this offseason? Only time can tell, but the acquisitions they made this offseason could lead to some success for the Padres.

San Diego Padres Acquisitions

Some exciting acquisitions made this offseason by the Padres:

SS Fernando Tatis Jr. signed a 14-year contract extension.

3B Manny Machado signed 10-year contract deal.

Acquired RHP Yu Darvish and C Victor Caratini in trade with Cubs. Yu finished second in Cy Young voting 2020 and moves with his catcher.

Acquired LHP Blake Snell in trade with Rays. Snell is former Cy Young winner and had a 3.24 ERA last year.

INF Ha-Seong Kim signed a four-year deal. Most sought out FA infielder. Played in the KBO.



It’s OFFICIAL! The #Padres have signed Fernando Tatis Jr. to a 14-year contract through the 2034 season: https://t.co/ly8V4qZPcY pic.twitter.com/4x0nxYEg0F — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 22, 2021

Increasing in skill and strength in every position. Another ace in the bullpen that was signed in Nov. 2020 is Mike Clevinger. He is coming off Tommy John surgery and is looking forward to not only his opportunity to compete but for this team to show what they are made of.

Among the other pitchers in the bullpen that were not mentioned thus far, San Diego has:

RHP Joe Musgrove Acquired from the Pirates.

RHP Mark Melancon and RHP Keone Kela Both on one-year deal.

RHP Chris Paddack

LHP Drew Pomeranz

Slam Diego now has great hitters, a solid defense (they return starters at all eight positions) and a deep bullpen. And that is only a few of the pitchers available for San Diego.

Clevinger also had this to say about him and his group of aces in the bullpen.

With the Padres and Dodgers coming into the season with loaded roster, the winner of the NL West should win the World Series. What a National League finale that would be between the Dodgers and the Padres. The battles between these two teams this year will be must see baseball.