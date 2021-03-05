Creighton coach Greg McDermott suspended

Creighton men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott was suspended Thursday night. The suspension comes from a racially insensitive comment McDermott made in the locker room after a loss to Xavier February 27. McDermott said, “I need everyone to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”

A statement from Bruce Rasmussen regarding the Creighton’s Men’s Basketball Program: pic.twitter.com/BJAN7bHGV3 — Creighton University (@Creighton) March 5, 2021

McDermott on his comments

First, McDermott put out a statement on March 2 giving an apology and an explanation for his actions. Then, two days later, the University of Creighton suspended him from all team activities.

Next, McDermott addressed his comments in his most recent press conference.

McDermott also coached Wednesday’s loss 72-60 at Villanova. In his pregame show interview for the Creighton radio broadcast, McDermott said he offered to resign. However, he said the players didn’t want that.

He said, “Our guys wanted me to coach, and that’s my job.”

McDermott said after the loss Wednesday that his team was, “emotionally exhausted.”

McDermott also said, “It’s been a long week for our team, and I’m proud of the way they fought and they didn’t quit…”

Currently, Creighton is 17-7. The Blue Jays are ranked 13 and they are second in the Big East.

McDermott has been with Creighton since 2010. He is 248-122 in his 11 years with the team.

Where Creighton goes from here

It is unclear how long McDermott’s suspension will be. Assistant coach Al Huss will take over for Saturday’s game against Butler. Huss may be in charge as the team heads to New York for the Big East tournament. The conference tournament begins Wednesday, March 10.

Also, Selection Sunday is March 14, and the NCAA Tournament begins March 18.

Unfortunately, this suspension is a major distraction for the team as they move toward postseason play. It will be up to the university to decide how long the suspension will be.