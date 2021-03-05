Florida Gators Baseball Face Florida A&M in Weekend Series

Florida baseball continues its 13 game home stand this weekend with another weekend series at home. The number six Gators will host Florida A&M with the series opener scheduled for Friday. The Gators will look to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss against Florida Atlantic and improve their overall record of 6-3. First pitch is set at 6:30 PM on Friday. Then, play will begin at 4 PM on Saturday and 1 PM on Sunday.

Who's ready for another weekend at Florida Ballpark? 🤚🤚#GoGators pic.twitter.com/O9SmYwMoWA — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 4, 2021

On The Mound

Righty Tommy Mace will start on the mound Friday in his third outing of this season. Mace has a combined 19 strikeouts this season while allowing only six hits. Jack Leftwhich will start Saturday’s match up; the junior got his first win last Saturday against Samford. Lefty Hunter Barco will pitch his third Sunday in a row. Barco has fanned 13 but will look to reduce a high earned run average of over 10.

Florida A&M

FAMU baseball has experienced a rough start to their season where they remain winless at 0-8. The Rattlers have yet to play on their own turf as they close out their 11 game road trip this weekend. On the mound Friday will be righty Kyle Coleman who has registered six strikeouts this season. The Rattlers hit just .177 as a team but they have also played good competition in Stetson and South Florida in their eight games. On the mound, the team earned run average is a hefty 7.71 but coach Jamey Shouppe is hopeful his team will compete this weekend and keep battling despite the slow start to the season.