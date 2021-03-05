NBA All-Star Game 2021: Team Lebron vs. Team Durant

Kevin Durant and LeBron James are leading their teams in the 2021 NBA All-Star game this weekend. The game is on Sunday, March 7, at 8 p.m. in State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Teams

LeBron’s’ starting roster is compiled of Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. Utah Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder will be coaching Team LeBron. Giannis, LeBron’s first pick in the All-Star draft, speaks highly of LeBron and his ability to play well with him.

Giannis on playing with LeBron: “It’s just easy.”

Durant, LeBron’s first pick in the All-Star draft last year, has a starting roster that includes Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, his teammate Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers, and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics. Doc Rivers, head coach of the 76ers, will be coaching Team Durant.

Team Durant Without Durant

Though this is his all-star break, Durant will be benched for the All-Star game due to a left hamstring strain. Durant sustained his injury during a game on February 13 against the Golden State Warriors. The Brooklyn Nets announced after the game that he would have to sit out for at least two games, but the timeframe has quickly extended to sometime after the All-star game.

Nets-Durant Disappointed Missing All-Star Game

Nets Head Coach Steve Nash says Durant is disappointed that he has to miss his all-star break right after recovering from a devastating injury last season. Durant has a lengthy injury history, including his unfortunately-timed Achilles tear in Game 5 of the 2019 finals. At the time, he was with the Golden State Warriors. He had just returned from a calf injury he suffered in Game 5 of the playoffs, which caused him to miss nine games.

His Achilles tear required surgery and he spent the entire 2019-20 season recovering on the courtside with the Nets: his new home. Durant made his debut back on the court in a pre-season game against the Wizards on December 13, 2020. His debut game was also Steve Nash’s debut game as head coach, and both proved themselves with a win.

Despite his injury, Durant will still support the team from the bench in his all-star break.