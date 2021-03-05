Several UF Players Invited to Combine

GAINSEVILLE,FL–On Wednesday, the NFL issued a list of 323 players who have been invited to the 2021 scouting combine, nine former Gators are on it. Among the nine Gators are Heisman finalist Kyle Trask and star tight end Kyle Pitts. Along with Trask and Pitts are Shawn Davis, Stone Forsythe, Trevon Grimes, Evan McPherson, Tedarrell Slaton, Kadarius Toney and Marco Wilson.

Gators’ Stats

Pitts holds No.2 for receiving yards by a tight end. He finished his college career as the Gators’ all-time leader in the same position. Pitts ended last season with 43 receptions and 12 touchdowns. He finished 10th in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Last season, Davis added 40 tackles for the Gators, bringing his college career tackles to 124. He finished his college career with 5.5 tackle-for-loss, five interceptions, 10 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a total of 37 games.

2021 combine invite🙏🏽 Yessir‼️ — Stone Forsythe (@stone_forsythe) January 23, 2021

Forsythe started in all games for the Florida Gator last season. He was ranked eighth nationally in yards per play and ninth in yards per game.

Last season remains one of the best in McPherson’s college career. According to FloridaGators.com, he attempted four field goals against Georgia and successfully converted three of them. He scored his longest field goal, 55 yards, tying for third longest in school history.

Per Florida Gators, Slaton accumulated 37 tackles last season. he had an average at least one tackle in every game.

No.4 Heisman finalist, Trask displayed an outstanding performance last season. He threw for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns. He won two-time Maxwell Award Player of the Week, two-time CFPA National Performer of the Week, four-time Davey O’Brien Award Great 8, and five-time Manning Award Star of the Week.

NFL 2021 Scouting Combine Format

The format is different this year due to the virus. Usually takes place in Indianapolis, the event will take place on different campuses’ field this year.

Here’s the full memo on changes to the 2021 scouting combine: pic.twitter.com/e1KNcuaUTn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2021

The former Gators will have a chance to show their talent on Wednesday, March 31. There will be no spectators, but fans can go FloridaGators.com and the @GatorsFB for more coverage of this event.