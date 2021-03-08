SEC Men’s Tournament tips off Wednesday

The bracket for the 2021 SEC Men’s basketball tournament is set. The first game begins Wednesday with the Florida Gators will grace the court Thursday. After a rollercoaster season for Florida, they will have a chance this year to beat the SEC’s best.

Who does Florida play?

The first game between the last two seeds begins at 6 pm. Wednesday. The second round is where the Gators rest. After losing Sunday 65-54 to Tennessee, the Gators missed their chance for a double-bye. Despite the loss, Tyree Appleby scored 19 points and three assists, followed by Coin Castleton with 11 points and six rebounds. The Gators will face either No. 12 Texas A&M or No. 13 Vanderbilt. The two teams face-off Wednesday night. While the game between the Gators and the Aggies was postponed, Florida has seen Vanderbilt earlier in the season. The Gators had a commanding win over Commodores winning 91-72.

Final

Tennessee 65, Florida 54#Gators finish regular season 13-8 overall, 9-7 in SEC play. UF will be the No. 5 seed at SEC Tournament and face either A&M or Vandy Thursday. — Chris Harry (@GatorsChris) March 7, 2021

If Florida is victorious on Thursday, they will turn to face No. 4 Tennessee again.

SEC bracket

Four teams have earned double-byes including Alabama, Arkansas, LSU and Tennessee. All of these teams will play Friday in the quarterfinals. Here is the complete breakdown of the bracket:

OFFICIAL: The 2021 #SECMBB Tournament Bracket is SET! See y'all in Nashville 🤩 pic.twitter.com/9j2Csj4IYd — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 7, 2021

Florida’s 2021 season overview

The Gators have had a whirlwind season, to say the least. With the drama starting early mixed with the COVID outbreaks and postponed games, this season has been unlike that which the Gators had seen. Nonetheless, Florida’s style of play quicken this year. Additionally, they became more aggressive on pressing. However, they had their fair share of inconsistencies in the high amount of turnovers and scoring. They end the season 13-8 overall and 9-7 in the SEC. Looking back, Florida had impressive wins over ranked teams like West Virginia. But, the Gators did let some games slide away.

After a canceled SEC Tournament last year, all teams will get their chance to claim dominance in the Southeastern Conference. The champion will be decided this Sunday at noon.