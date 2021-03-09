History Made- Jacob Young Sets New Record

Six-hundred forty-six days. Spanning across three seasons, 30 games, all with a hit from Jacob Young. For the first time in program history, with over a hundred seasons in the book, a new hitting streak was etched into Florida Baseball’s records on Sunday. The captain and left-fielder approached the plate for his fourth at-bat in the game 0-3 on the day with a walk.

For the previous 29 games, the junior has grinded at the plate and legged out a hit in each game. A hit on Sunday meant he would own the record for the most consecutive games with a hit. An erratic first pitch that easily could’ve grazed him at the plate. The ball would have ended the streak and took the breath from everyone watching along at the Florida Ballpark. Soon, the count read 3-1 and it was go time for Young.

“He said 3-1, I’m swinging no matter what,” starting pitcher Hunter Barco said as he watched from the dugout.” We yelled hit and run so he knew he had to swing.”

Like he always does, Young ran it out the hit to first and his ball was ruled a hit after a brief review. The loudest roar from the crowd and the dugout ensued, as the pressure and nerves floated away.

When It Started:

Previously, the school record was held by Tim Olson in 200 where he logged 29 consecutive games with a hit. Olson went on to the MLB to play for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies. Now, 21 years later a new Gator kept it going. Olson reached out to Young following the game to send his congratulations.

As it stands now, Young joins the company of six other ballplayers across the SEC who have achieved this feat as well. His streak is also the fourth-longest multi-season hitting streak in SEC history,. He sits behind Vanderbilt’s Ryan Flaherty (36 games in 2006-07) and Warner Jones (32 games in 2003-04), and Mississippi State’s Rex Buckner (31 games in 1992-93). Olson reached out to Young following the game to send his congratulations.

Young’s first hit of the streak dates back to post-season play in the 2019 regionals in Lubbock. A hit against Army in the first round of the Regionals sparked the slow burn for the hitter. In addition to the 3o hits in as many games, in half of those games, he has also logged 15 multi-hit games.

What It Means:

Gowning up just down the road in Ponte Vedra, it has been a treat for Young to thrive in the Orange and Blue.

” I grew up a Gator fan, I was born in Jacksonville and always followed the Gators, been a huge fan of them and watched every sports game they had growing up,” Young said. “Knowing I’ll have my name in one of the books is a pretty great feeling.”

Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan has enjoyed it almost as much as his playing too.

“What a great accomplishment for him. Couldn’t have happened to a better teammate, person,” he said. ” It’s a really hard thing to do and it goes back, I think, to the Texas Tech regional a few years go. To have that level of focus and determination day in and day out just speaks volumes about what he’s all about.”

The fun doesn’t have to be over yet either. With a bright future for the No. 5 Florida team along with their captain leading the way at the plate, it seems celebrations may not have to stop.