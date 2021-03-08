Team Durant falls 170-150 to Team LeBron

Lebron James’ team has beaten Kevin Durant’s in the NBA All-Star Game four years in a row now after last night’s win over Team Durant 170-150.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festivities have been condensed into a one-night event in Atlanta on Sunday. This event will include the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Dunk Contest and All-Star Game.

COVID-19 has affected the team’s practices and communication but they still pulled through to come out on top. LeBron James discussed how this pandemic has affected the team and their overall performance.

Recap

Team Durant started off the game in the lead when Kyrie Irving knocked down the first three-pointer of the game and then later scoring on a pair of layups. Things were quickly turned around when Stephen Curry took control of the game.

LeBron’s team won the first quarter 40-39 and secured money for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Team LeBron kept their energy up towards the end, specifically Jaylen Brown and Paul George who scored 10 easy points. Durant’s team tried to close the gap with a 7-0 run, but Damian Lillard responded with his own personal touch and a good ole three-pointer that secured the game for Team LeBron.

Giannis MVP

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo won his first NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award. Giannis took 16 shots and did not miss one, literally.

The Bucks star made all 16 shots he attempted and finished with a total of 35 points.

He explained that this year he wants to make a change and to make his overall game experience fun.

Winners

Considering the COVID guidelines of this event, the festivities went well.

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis winning the Skills Challenge.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry taking home the three-point Contest.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons won the Slam Dunk Contest