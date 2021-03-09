Kansas-Miles Separating Amid Accusations

Late last night, Kansas made a late addition to the list of schools that will be led by a new football coach this fall.

Jayhawks administration announced Monday that head football coach Les Miles would not return to Lawrence as they “mutually agreed to part ways.” This move came after athletic director Jeff Long announced Friday that Miles was to be placed on administrative leave. Long stated that a full review would be conducted as Miles faces allegations of misconduct during his time at LSU.

Two reports conducted by separate law firms were released Thursday (Taylor Porter firm) and Friday (Husch Blackwell firm) respectively. The first was an internal report released on LSU’s behalf alleging that Miles had inappropriate contacts with female LSU students.

Thursday’s report found Miles accused of messaging students via text and Facebook, meeting off-campus with students, and of kissing at least one female student. The report did not find any sexual relations between Miles and students.

Friday’s report came through a Title IX investigation into LSU’s athletic program; it also caused the dismissal of two other high-ranking officials in the school’s athletics department.

Husch Blackwell was hired for the probing after a November USA Today investigation found that LSU mishandled repeated complaints of sexual misconduct. The article brought forward allegations against multiple prominent Tiger football players, including a slew against former star running back Derrius Guice.

Miles and his attorney, Peter Ginsburg, have both vehemently denied the allegations. Miles claims he was only mentoring female LSU students.

Ginsburg dubbed Kansas’ decision to put Miles on leave “bending to the winds of media blowback,” “disturbing,” and “unfair.”

Miles Scandal Timeline

September 25, 2016 – Miles fired by LSU after starting the season 2-2

November 18, 2018 – Miles hired as head coach at Kansas

Thursday – Taylor Porter report released

Friday afternoon – Husch Blackwell report released

Friday night – Kansas puts Miles on administrative leave

Monday night – Miles-Kansas separate

Miles won a BCS National Championship with the Tigers in 2007 and is LSU’s second-most winningest coach in program history. With the Tigers, he earned wins in the Peach, Sugar, and Cotton Bowls during his 11 seasons.

Next Steps for Jayhawks

The Jayhawks’ performance on the field was lackluster during Miles’ tenure as coach, as it was for the previous decade.

Miles was not exactly the answer to Kansas’ woes on the field. They hoped to right the ship in his hiring and prestige.

Yet, last fall, Kansas went 0-9 in a COVID-19 shortened season, their second time going winless since 2015.

Miles’ record at Kansas was a mere 3-18, good for last in the Big 12 in both his seasons at the helm. His only Big 12 win came in 2019 against Texas Tech.

As for the future of football in Lawrence, anything better than what they’ve done since 2010. Kansas went 18-99 in the 2010s, did not win more than three games in a season, and finished no higher than 9th in the Big 12 standings.

New offensive coordinator Mike DeBord will serve as acting head coach until an interim is determined. Long said Kansas will use a search firm to help find the Jayhawks’ next head coach, their fifth since 2014.