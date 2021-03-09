Seattle Seahawks Release Former Gator Carlos Dunlap

Free agency commences next week, but defensive end Carlos Dunlap will get to test those waters immediately. The former Gator was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, saving them $14.1 million in cap space.

Still Grateful. Thank You Seahawks and to the #12 ‘s 🙌🏾! House in Cincy is officially listed now lol, and about to lower the price. — Carlos Dunlap (@Carlos_Dunlap) March 8, 2021

Seattle is Open for Return

The veteran defensive end’s future seemed to be on shaky terms when the team reconstructed his contract in October. Following his trade from Cincinnati to Seattle, Dunlap agreed to cut his $4.59 million dollar contract to $2 million for the rest of the 2020 season. That money would’ve turned into a $3 million bonus if he were still on their roster come March 22nd. Dunlap and the Seahawks agreed to free agency at the end of last season if terms weren’t agreed upon.

Despite Seattle’s release of Dunlap, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll uttered the desire of keeping last year’s pass-rush group together. He stated that he was still “counting on Carlos to be a part of it,” during his end of season press conference. Carlos proved his value in Seattle where he recorded five sacks and 14 tackles in right games.

Dunlap may be a free agent as of yesterday, but the opportunity of his return is still on the table. Dunlap has amassed a total of 582 career total pressures and ranks second among active edge defenders. Since 2015, he has amassed over fifty sacks and over 140 quarterback hits.

Since 2015, only two players across the NFL have managed to register 50+ sacks and 140+ QB hits: – Aaron Donald

– Carlos Dunlap pic.twitter.com/kwddcBOB69 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) March 8, 2021

Dunlap was drafted in the second round out of Florida in 2010 and spent all of his career with the Bengals before the 2020 season. He ranks No. 48 out of 101 on NFL.com’s list of free agents.

Seattle’s Needs

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has voiced his concern regarding their offense, specifically their o-line.

Wilson was sacked 48 times for a third straight season, which tied fifth-most in the NFL. Dunlap’s release and cap space plays into the Seahawks plan of keeping their franchise quarterback in tact.