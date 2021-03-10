Blake Coleman and the Lightning take NHL’s top spot

Following their win against Detroit, the Tampa Bay Lightning have the NHL’s best record. The Toronto Maple Leafs have lost three straight, which opened the door for Tampa Bay to take the top spot.

Blake Coleman scores overtime goal over Detroit

The previous game was a win in overtime against the Detroit Red Wings. Center Blake Coleman made the game-winning goal set up by Tyler Johnson.

Following a line change, Coleman came off of the bench and scored just a couple of seconds later. The Red Wings also changed players so what would have been a 3-on-3 break became two Lightning players against one Red Wings defender and the goalie.

“Detroit gave us everything they had and it took a helluva play in OT to win this one,” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper told AP.

BOLTS WIN IN OT! Blake Coleman and Tyler Johnson get a 2-on-1 and capitalize to get the @TBLightning win! Postgame show next on FOX Sports Sun! #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/xk8bXr54Ob — FOX Sports Bolts (@FOXSportsBolts) March 10, 2021

The Lightning as a team

In terms of goals scored and goals allowed, the Lightning are top-three in the league in both categories. They net a point differential of +36 which is the best in the NHL.

With Toronto losing three straight games, the Lightning now have the NHL’s best win percentage and are tied with the Maple Leafs for points at 38.

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman told AP “We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be as good as we can be.” Hedman was voted the Lightning’s best player for the month of February.

The team plans on raising their Stanley Cup banner on Saturday night against Nashville.

Playoff aspirations

Now that it is around halfway through the season, playoff outlooks will start happening. If playoffs were to start today, Tampa Bay, Carolina, Florida, and Chicago would make the playoffs. The Lightning would play the Blackhawks.

Playoffs are still a long time away, and the Lightning focus on their upcoming game Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings.