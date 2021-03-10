Coming full circle with Oak Hall Baseball

An Optimistic Start to a Unique Season

The first Oak Hall Eagles Varsity Boys Baseball team home game was supposed to start this Monday, March 8th. However; the game was canceled due to scheduling issues.

The next game of the season will be this Wednesday night, March 10th at 6:30 against the Eastside Rams at Eastside High School. I spoke to Oak Hall’s head coach, Kevin Maris, and he said he predicts the game to go well. A story coming full circle, as the coach for Eastside Sean Dobbs, used to play baseball at Oak Hall, which Maris himself coached.

Seniors Facing a Log Jam from College Recruiters

The three seniors on the team this year include Levant Eldem, Matthew Leber and Andrew Pickens. One of them has already signed. Number 11 player, Andrew Pickens has committed to playing college football next year at Rhodes College. A true triple threat that plays basketball, football and baseball at Oak Hall.

When I spoke to Pickens, he said he felt optimistic about this year’s baseball season. With football games being canceled in the fall, only a few basketball games were canceled in the winter, so he believes his team will still get to experience a regular season despite the COVID-19 restrictions. He mentioned how his team has been responsible because they are eager to get out and play.

Levant Eldem also has possible college offers to look forward to this year. Eldem is a 6’6 senior pitcher for the Eagles, and Coach Maris describes him as, “One of the hardest throwers in town.” Eldem is reaching speeds between 80 and 90 MPH on some of his pitches.

The first home game of the season will be against Bronson High School this Friday, March 12th at 4:15.