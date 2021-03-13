Saint Francis Catholic Endures Tough loss against Seven Rivers Christian on Senior night

In collaboration with Trey Johnson.

A night celebrating the Wolves seniors Reagan Starling and Alicia Bokowy ended in a devastating 18-3 loss against the Seven Rivers Christian Warriors on Friday.

Senior night was pushed up early in the season due to coronavirus concerns. The Wolves only played six games last year before their season was shut down. Last year’s seniors did not receive an official senior night.

A Chaotic Start

Morale started high for the Wolves, but after two Warriors ran home within the first few minutes, panic started to set in.

The Wolves struggled to get outs as they missed catches and walked Warriors, giving them a 9-0 lead in the first inning.

When the Wolves finally stepped up to the plate, their chance to come back was cut short as the Warriors got their three outs on the first three batters.

The second inning brought an even bigger lead for the Warriors, 14-0, while the Wolves still couldn’t make it to home base.

A Battle Until the End

The Wolves kept the Warriors to only one run in the third inning, but as their time to bat came around, they needed to make a decision.

The mercy rule was fast approaching. If a team is down by more than 15 runs at the end of the third inning, the game ends. Down 14-0, the Wolves needed to score at least once.

Senior Reagan Starling steps up to the plate and gets the first Wolves hit of the game.

Next up is Abby Johnston who gets a double and steals third base.

Isabella Smith sends Starling and Johnston home making the score of the inning 15-2.

The crowd that since had little presence was glad to know that the game would continue for at least another inning.

And that’s all they got.

In the fourth inning, the Warriors were once again kept to only one run.

Senior Alicia Bokowy runs enthusiastically across home base after hitting a single and stealing a base; now down 18-3.

Brinda DeAngeles hits a single, the crowd picks up intensity with the hope they could make some sort of a comeback.

The enthusiasm was short-lived as the Warriors were able to end the game in the fourth inning 18-3.

A Bitter-sweet night

Although the game did not go as the Wolves wanted it to, the main focus of the night was celebrating Reagan Starling and Alicia Bokowy, the two seniors of the team.

Both Starling and Bokowy have been on the Wolves softball team for four years, and have both had significant careers. Each was able to get a hit, steal a base, and score a run in Friday’s loss.

What’s Next for the Wolves?

The Wolves take on Newberry High School on Thursday and according to Coach Kris McDaniel, they have a lot to work on going into this next game.