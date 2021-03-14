Florida Volleyball Slams Missouri in Three

Florida volleyball ended its two-day series with Missouri with a three-set sweep on Saturday. The number seven Gators had to battle back during Friday’s match, but started strong and stayed consistent through the second match up.

Originally scheduled for early February, Missouri is one of the two teams that Florida had to postpone matches with due to COVID-19 issues. The series against Mississippi State has not been rescheduled yet.

Friday’s Match

Florida started behind on Friday, losing the first two sets 25-23. The three remaining sets were also close. Set three was taken by Florida 25-19, then set four 27-25 and finally ending the day with a 15-13 win in set five.

T’Ara Ceasar and Thayer Hall led the team with 24 kills each in the match. Hall with five blocks and Ceasar with two. Holly Carlton followed in kills with 12, then Lauren Forte with nine.

Defensively, Marlie Monserez had 20 digs, libero Elli McKissock had 15, Ceasar had 12 and Hall brought up 11.

Saturday: Set 1

Florida won the first set big 25-10.

Saturday: Set 2

Florida wins 25-19.

Saturday: Set 3

Florida finishes the match with a 25-18 victory.

Saturday’s Match

Carlton led the pack in Saturday‘s offense with 12 kills and an ace. Ceasar followed with 10 hits and one block. Hall had nine kills and five blocks, and Forte finished the day with seven hits.

On the defensive side, McKissock led with 11 digs, Monserez had nine, Hall had five and Carlton had three.

Missouri trailed the Gators in kills 47 to 30 and led the game in errors, 21 to 7.

Up Next For Florida

Florida is scheduled to host the University of Kentucky on Friday and Saturday, in its second-to-last series of the season.

The Wildcats are 16-0 and ranked number three in the country. With its victory over Missouri, the Gators are 16-2 heading into the series.