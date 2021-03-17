Florida Football’s Nay’quan Wright talks RB Rotation

Florida football’s offensive identity is expecting a major shift for the upcoming 2021 season. But as Kyle Trask is passing the torch to Emory Jones, you can expect more ground play with this dual-threat quarterback. With weapons like runningback Nay’Quan Wright in the rotation, the Gators hope to improve from their tedious rushing last year.

We heard and seen it ALL✌🏾! pic.twitter.com/H5lUuuT0MG — NW5️⃣ (@B0SSMAN_5) February 27, 2021

Wright talks depth on offense

The Gators have some depth behind their five-man running back rotation. While evaluating who earns the start, tailback Wright is alongside veterans Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis, redshirt junior transfer Lorenzo Lingard, and star Clemson transfer Demarkcus Bowman.

But the question of who earns the start may not define the Gators’ 2021 offense. He says each man in the rotation will bring the pressure to defense.

Gators offense will have a new look in 2021

The Gators have a pretty deep runningback unit, leaving Florida plenty of room to get creative with their rushing game. But Wright says he is focused on staying flexible, even if he were moved to the slot.

“I’m just coming in the Spring working and showing what I can do. Talking to coaches, the coaches give me whatever my role is and I’m going to stick with it and own up to it,” he said.

At a glance, he says the offense will have some major changes in the Fall. With the addition of a running quarterback such as Jones, more ground play can be anticipated for the upcoming season.

As Jones takes the offensive reigns, Wright predicts play calling will have more men coming off the ball to run this year.

As the Gators finish up with Spring camp, the coaching staff is focused on elevating the players’ level of competitiveness. A recent change has been finishing off Spring practices with some type of offense v. defense drills, whether it be one-on-ones or receivers v. linebackers. Wright shared how he appreciates the fun competitiveness as it is bringing a new energy to the building rushing.

Looking ahead, keep an eye on how this deep runningback rotation will bring this aggression to the field in the Fall.