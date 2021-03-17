FHSAA assigns new football classifications

The Florida High School Athletic Association announced its new high school football classifications for the 2021 season. Many schools have been affected from the changes brought on by COVID-based disruptions.

The changes are temporary, however: the FHSAA has only assigned the reclassifications for one year only. The assignments will be looked at again in the winter.

Under rules established on March 8 specifically for the 2021 season, only teams in classes 5A through 8A will have mandatory district opponents. The FHSAA did not state if schools would be able to appeal their classifications.

Football district assignments for the 2021-2022 season:

District 2-7A: Bucholz, Ocala Forest, Tallahassee Chiles, Tallahassee Leon.

District 3-6A: Columbia, Englewood, Lee, Orange Park, Westside.

District 4-6A: Gainesville, Matanzas, Middleburg, Ridgeview, St. Augustine.

District 4-5A: Clay, Gainesville Eastside, Menendez, North Marion, Palatka.

Region 2-4A: Titusville Astronaut, Brooksville Central, Cocoa, Hernando, Keystone Heights, Alachua Santa Fe, South Sumter, Space Coast, Umatilla, The Villages.

Region 1-3A: Chipley, Crescent City, Episcopal, Florida High, Interlachen, Tallahassee Maclay, P.K. Yonge, Pensacola Catholic, Providence, Ocala Trinity Catholic, Walton.

Region 1-2A: Aucilla Christian, Tallahassee FAMU, Quincy Munroe, Tallahassee NFC, North Florida Education, Rocky Bayou Christian, Gainesville Saint Francis, Tallahassee St. John Paul II, St. Joseph, Trinity Christian, University Christian.

Region 3-1A: Bell, Branford, Chiefland, Dixie County, Fort White, Hilliard, Mayo Lafayette, Trenton, Union County.

Region 4-1A: Bradford, Bronson, Fort Meade, Hawthorne, Newberry, Pahokee, Pierson Taylor, Wildwood, Williston.

Gainesville and surrounding areas have been bolded. For the full list of Florida high schools, visit FHSAA.com.