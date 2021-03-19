Colts Acquire QB Carson Wentz From Eagles

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts officially acquired QB Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2021 third round pick and a conditional 2022 second round pick.

“It is bittersweet. When you’re drafted by a team, everyone desires to play 20 years and win all these games,” Wentz said. “But things unfold and go differently. We’re excited for a new start.”

Wentz’s Time With Philly

Wentz was drafted 2nd overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was the starting QB for 68 games in five seasons with the Eagles. In those five seasons, Wentz put up a 62.7 percent completion rate, 113 passing touchdowns, and threw for over 16,000 yards. In 2017, Wentz lead Philly to an 11-2 record, and was a frontrunner for NFL MVP. Wentz missed the final three games of the dues to a torn ACL, and the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl with backup QB Nick Foles.

The 2020 season was rough for Wentz. In their week 13 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers, Wentz was benched for Jalen Hurts in the third quarter. Jalen Hurts went on to be named the week 14 starter as well. At the time of his benching, Wentz lead the league in interceptions, sacks taken, and turnovers. “I won’t lie,” said Wentz, “It wasn’t fun.”

Can Wentz Bounce Back With Indy?

After a disappointing few seasons, Carson Wentz will be looking for a fresh start with the Colts. Wentz publicly showed his dissatisfaction with the Eagles ever since the team drafted Jalen Hurts. This is Wentz’s chance at a comeback in the league. One major problem that Wentz encountered in 2020 was a poor offensive line, taking 50 sacks in the 13 games he started. In comparison, Phillip Rivers was only sacked 19 times during the 2020 season. The offensive line in Indianapolis is a significant step up from what he was working with in Philly.

Over the past four years, the Colts have had four different starting QBs entering the season — Scott Tolzien, Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Phillip Rivers. Wentz will be the team’s fifth starter in as many years for Head Coach Frank Reich. Reich, Wentz, and the entire Colts organization hope that Wentz can be the answer to their quarterback revolving door issue.