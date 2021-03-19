Saturday’s NCAA Tournament Games

The NCAA Tournament just kicked off and Saturday is full of tough matchups.

#9 St. Bonaventure vs. #8 LSU

#9 St. Bonaventure is taking on #8 LSU on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. in Indiana.

The Bonnies lead the Atlantic 10 Conference with an 11-4 record and have an overall record of 16-4. The team is beginning March Madness with an Atlantic 10 Conference Championship win under its belt. The team and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the tournament as they ride the high of the team’s recent win.

"1:45 PM on Saturday, this is where it's gonna happen."#BonniesDance 🏀 pic.twitter.com/aUv0mnj3fr — Bonnies Men's Basketball (@BonniesMBB) March 18, 2021

LSU has an 18-9 overall record for the season. The Tigers struggle when it comes to away games, with a 4-6 record. LSU hung on against #1 Alabama during the SEC Tournament. On March 14, the Tigers dealt with only a one-point loss against the Tide, ending the game at 79-80.

It is obvious that the team made improvements after being dominated by Alabama 105-75 on January 19 and then again on February 3 when it lost 78-60. Even so, the inconsistency of the team’s wins and losses makes it difficult to predict the outcome of this upcoming game.

#9 Missouri vs. #8 Oklahoma

#9 Missouri and #8 Oklahoma are facing off in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday at 7:25 p.m. The matchup seems pretty even record-wise: Mizzou has an 8-8 conference record and a 16-9 overall record. Oklahoma has a 9-8 conference record and an overall record of 15-10. The Sooners struggle away with a record of 4-6, but the team thrives at home with a 10-3 record.

In most of the Tigers’ recent games, the team has been able to keep the score close – around a seven-point difference each game.

Oklahoma has lost four of its last five games before the Big 12 Conference Tournament. The Sooners have spent the past day practicing for the matchup against the Tigers in the teams’ first meetup of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.