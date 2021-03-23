Florida Soccer Goes Up Against Undefeated North Florida

Florida Gators soccer returns to the field after ten days off. The Gators (4-8-2) will travel to Jacksonville and take on the unbeaten North Florida Ospreys (7-0) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

This will be the teams second consecutive road match in spring.

Florida Gators’ Last Match Recap

The Gators last match was a neutral site road loss to Louisiana State, 2-1 on Sunday, Mar 14th.

The first goal didn’t come until the 41st minute when The Tigers Reese Moffatt netted one to give LSU the lead at halftime.

The Gators would answer with a goal of their own by Beata Olsson in the 68th minute, her third goal of the season. The goal started when Parker Roberts won the ball at midfield. She found fellow senior Madison Alexander who threaded it a great ball to Olsson. Roberts and Alexander have been spectacular on the offensive side of the ball this season.

Yet, LSU would sneak out with a win because of a late goal by Molly Thompson in the 88th minute. A well placed pass and header sealed the deal.

Late goal gives Tigers the win. 88:45 🐯Molly Thompson

68:29 🐊 Beata Olsson

Undefeated UNF

North Florida has walked through the ASUN conference with seven wins and three shutouts. They are first in the conference and the only undefeated team.

The Ospreys are coming off a 2-1, double overtime win over their rival Jacksonville University in the River City Rumble Match. UNF out shot JU by 20.

The player to keep an eye on is senior Thais Reiss. She leads the ASUN in total points (18) and total goals (8). Reiss has scored in six of seven matches for the Ospreys.

This will be the first time these two schools have faced off in soccer.