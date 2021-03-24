13 Gators In NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship

The 2021 NCAA Championship for men’s swimming starts today in North Carolina. The tournament will continue through Sunday, March 27. Florida is sending 12 swimmers and one diver.

Leonardo Garcia the lone diver

Joining Florida’s 12 swimmers is junior Leonardo Garcia. The California native’s first event in the Championship takes place tomorrow, March 24. He has received several accolades this season.

Garcia took home a platform victory on the final day of the Auburn Invite after scoring a 361.43 for his final mark. The list goes on for the young diver. However, with trials on March 26, Garcia is hopeful to qualify for the finals that take place later that day.

While Garcia is the only Gator to take part in diving, several swimmers are hoping to shine.

Florida’s talent stacks up well

Clark Beach

The senior has had an impressive career with the Gators. He is a four-time all-American with a 2020 All-SEC first team. With the 800 freestyle relay taking place tonight, the Beach should play a big part in it. In 2020, Beach was the SEC champion in that race.

While Beach has experience, the Gators have been getting a lot of production from one of their freshman swimmers.

Adam Chaney

At the Auburn invite, Chaney joined historical company. he set the ninth-fastest 50 free swim in Gator history and claimed his first collegiate victory in the 100 back (47.63).

Kieran Smith

Smith is one of Florida’s most decorated athletes. He has set several records and earned plenty of accolades. Among his accomplishments was his American record in the 500 freestyle that he set this year at the SEC championship. With a blazing time of 4:06.32, Smith is more than capable of keeping with anyone. This Championship will be another chance for him to add to his long and growing list of achievements. Smith, a junior, will still have another year to add to this.