NCAA Women’s March Madness Roundup

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament continues today after three lower seeds defeated higher seeds in eight games yesterday. Two SEC teams were knocked out in the round of 32, with Kentucky and Tennessee losing their seasons to higher seeds.

One of the four one seeds in the tournament, South Carolina was the only SEC team to move on in yesterday’s action. Three SEC teams take the court today, as Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M look to move on to the Sweet Sixteen.

Yesterday’s Recap

Three SEC teams took the court in the round of 32 Tuesday. South Carolina easily took care of Oregon State 59-42, sending the Gamecocks to their seventh straight Sweet Sixteen. The Gamecocks will take on Georgia Tech in the Sweet Sixteen after the fifth-ranked Yellow Jackets upset the fourth-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers 73-56. The Yellow Jackets head to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2012.

The fifth-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes upset the fourth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats 86-72. Freshman Caitlin Clark put the nation on notice, scoring 35 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and dishing out six assists. The NCAA’s leading scorer shot 6-12 from three-point range, leading the Hawkeyes to the Sweet Sixteen. This will be their third appearance in the last four NCAA Tournament appearances.

.@CaitlinClark22 PUT ON A SHOW as 5-seed Iowa takes down 4-seed Kentucky: 🔥 35 Pts

🔥 7 Reb

🔥 6 Ast

🔥 6-12 3-Pt FG pic.twitter.com/xM1tiNA18C — espnW (@espnW) March 23, 2021

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers’ season surprisingly came to an early end, falling to the Michigan Wolverines 70-55. Three double-digit scorers for the six seeded Wolverines propelled the team to their first Sweet Sixteen in program history.

Michigan is heading to its first Sweet 16 in school history!#ncaaW pic.twitter.com/tkhAXmIKKg — espnW (@espnW) March 23, 2021

Number one seed Connecticut Huskies easily cruised past the Syracuse Orange 83-47, moving on to yet another Sweet Sixteen. Paige Bueckers led the Huskies with 20 points, setting up a matchup with Clark and the Hawkeyes in the next round.

Today’s Action

Eight more games take place today, with sixteen more teams looking to move on. Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M are the SEC teams taking the court today. The seventh-seeded Crimson Tide take on the second seed Maryland Terrapins at 1 pm, while the third-seeded Bulldogs play the sixth-seeded Oregon Ducks at 3 pm. To end SEC action, the second-ranked Aggies take on the seventh-seeded Iowa State Cyclones at 7 pm.

Coming off an upset win, the 11th seeded BYU Cougars take on the third-ranked Arizona Wildcats at 7 p.m. The Cougars will look to continue their Cinderella run.

Eight teams will lock up their spot in the Sweet Sixteen by the end of the night, with the next round beginning Saturday.