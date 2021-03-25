After Sweeping Texas A&M, Gators Take On South Carolina

The No.5-ranked Gators proved they could battle in the SEC with three-straight victories over the Aggies last weekend. But now they face an even tougher challenge–a ranked SEC opponent. The No. 25-ranked Gamecocks attempt to take down Florida’s powerhouse offense. Florida currently leads in the series history 48-47 winning 2-0f-3 back in 2019 against South Carolina.

South Carolina At A Glance

So far on the year, the Gamecocks boast a record of 13-6 overall and 1-2 in the SEC, their first SEC opponent being the No. 2ranked Vanderbilt. One guy to watch out for at the plate is Wes Clarke. The 6’2 junior sports a .338 batting average with 11 home runs and 23 RBIs so far. Additionally, he has been named SEC Co-Player of the Week , and recently, he earned Collegiate National Player of the Week. Both those honors coming in February and March.

The Gamecocks also threaten from the mound. They lead the country in Ks per nine innings with 13.4 punch outs per game. Against Citadel earlier this week, Will Sanders struck out 10 batters, a career high for the freshman.

Jud Fabian

Sophomore outfielder had a stellar performance last week. He racked up five hits on the week, including a double and two home runs. Also, Fabian collect four RBIs and slugged .750 from the plate. His talents don’t stop in the batter’s box. He flashed the leather on Thursday’s opener against the Aggies robbing them of a home run.

WHAT. A. CATCH. @GatorsBB's Jud Fabian might have lost his shoe, but he got the ball 😆 pic.twitter.com/dugeW45bCZ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 20, 2021

Gators & Gamecocks

First game is coming Friday for their first SEC road test. First pitch is set for 7 pm. Tommy Mace will take the hill for the Gators after a light-out performance last Thursday. Mace the Ace went seven innings against Texas A&M accumulating 11 strikeouts and only two earned runs. Florida will look to him to shutdown the Gamecocks on Friday.