NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Sunday Sweet 16 Matchups

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament continues this weekend. Here is a heads up of what coming this Sunday in Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas.

No. 1 South Carolina is facing No. 5 Georgia Tech at 1 p.m. Stanford vs Missouri will be next at 3 p.m. Then, Louisville will play Oregon at 7 p.m. Maryland and Texas will close the journey at 9 p.m.

What You Need to Know

South Carolina vs Georgia Tech

This game marks the 33th matchup between the Gamecocks and the Yellow Jackets. South Carolina leads the series 19-13 all-time. The Gamecocks will have the chance to aggravate the game series and add to their winning streak. The Yellow Jackets could end that streak on their second appearance in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. The game is playing on ABC.

Stanford vs Missouri

Stanford vs Missouri will follow at 3 p.m. The Stanford Cardinals are on their 27th trip to the Sweet 16.

The Stanford Cardinals have won all three games against Missouri. Could it be the time for the Tigers to redeem themselves? Catch the second Sweet 16 game of the day on ABC.

Louisville vs. Oregon

Later that day, Louisville will play Oregon.

Sweet 16 matchup is set. 𝟰 𝗣𝗠 𝗣𝗧 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗼𝗻 𝗘𝗦𝗣𝗡.#GoDucks x #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/yHTrdEVSse — Oregon Women’s Basketball (@OregonWBB) March 25, 2021

The Louisville Cardinals lead the series 3-2. Both the Cardinals and the Ducks have gone to the Sweet 16 four times back to back. You can catch this game on ESPN at 7 p.m.

Maryland vs Texas Longhorns

To finish the day, No. 2 Maryland women’s basketball team (26-2) will take on No. 6-seeded Texas (20-9) Sunday at 9 p.m. at the Alamodome. Sunday’s matchup will be televised on ESPN.

🚨𝐓𝐄𝐗𝐀𝐒 it is‼️ 🏀 (2) Maryland will play (6) Texas Sunday at 9 PM ET in the Sweet Sixteen on ESPN.#FearTheTurtle x #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/KWOerHbZlI — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) March 25, 2021

Although the Terrapins haven’t played the Longhorns since 2014, they remain the favorite, leading the series 4-1. However, the Longhorns are veterans compared to the Terrapins in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, with 16 appearances for Texas compared to Maryland’s nine. Per Maryland Women’s basketball, the Terrapins are averaging 91.8 points per game, leading both the country and the program history. The Terrapins also lead the nation in assist/turnover ratio.