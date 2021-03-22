NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Continues: Freshman Out to Play

It is now day two of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament with games running from noon till 10:00 p.m. today.

Day 1 Recap

There were little mistakes made for No. 1 seed UConn in the River Walk Region.

Freshman Paige Bueckers (UConn) scored 24 points in her first NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament . The national freshman of the year contender was 9-for-13 from the floor and was one rebound away from a double-double. It is believed to be the most points a UConn freshman has scored in a tournament debut. Bueckers also added six assists, four steals and two blocks.

Aaliyah Edwards, another of the team’s seven freshmen, came off the bench ready for business as she proceeded to score 17 points on 8-for-12 shooting with 12 rebounds.

Micaela Kelly on the Central Michigan Chippewas finished with 23 points, three assists and three rebounds despite early foul trouble.

Here’s a look at some of the top plays from yesterday.

Freshman on Fire

Here is a closer look at what the most popular player in college basketball right now, Caitlin Clark (Iowa) brought to the table yesterday. After finishing the regular season as the national scoring leader (26.7 ppg), she entered her first tourney game with all eyes on her, and she came prepared.

Clark has averaged seven points more per game than star UConn freshman Paige Bueckers and currently leads the country in points per game. If she ends the season as the leading scorer she’ll be the first freshman to be the top scorer in women’s college basketball since 2009-10.

Today’s Schedule

No. 10 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Alabama

Noon No. 14 Drexel vs. No. 3 Georgia

Noon No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Rutgers

2 p.m. No. 13 Wright State vs. No. 4 Arkansas

2 p.m. No. 14 Stony Brook vs. No. 3 Arizona

2 p.m. No. 13 VCU vs. No. 4 Indiana

4 p.m. No. 15 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 2 Maryland

4 p.m. No. 12 Belmont vs. No. 5 Gonzaga

4 p.m. No 10. UCF vs. No. 7 Northwestern

6 p.m. No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 7 Iowa State

6 p.m. No. 15 Troy vs. No. 2 Texas A&M

7:30 p.m. No. 12 UC Davis vs. No. 5 Missouri State

8 p.m. No. 15 Marist vs. No. 2 Louisville

8 p.m. No. 11 Bradley vs. No. 6 Texas

10 p.m. No. 14 Wyoming vs. No. 3 UCLA

10 p.m. No. 11 South Dakota vs. No. 6 Oregon

Looking Ahead

The second round of the tournament will continue into Wednesday. Sweet 16 will start on Saturday and the championship game will occur on April 4.