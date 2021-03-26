No. 2 Alabama Hoops meets No. 11 UCLA in Sweet 16

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 11 UCLA matchup on Sunday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Men’s Tournament.

Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball

Alabama enters this matchup with an impressive 96-77 win over Maryland that advanced them to the Sweet 16.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been having their way as they enter their Sweet 16 matchup on an eight game win streak. Alabama stamped their ticket to the NCAA tournament making a statement winning the SEC Tournament, defeating LSU in the championship game 80-79. The last lost Alabama took was on Feb. 24, 2021, to Arkansas.

Five players landed in double-digits in their matchup against Maryland, John Petty (20), Jaden Shackelford (21), Joshua Primo (10), Alex Reese (13) and Jahvon Quinerly (14 points & 11 assist).

Quinerly has been a one of the leaders of this Alabama basketball team throughout this season. Quinerly is a transfer from Villanova currently averaging 12.7 per game and leads Alabama in three point percentage. Alabama’s last time in the Elite 8 was in 2004 where they took on the Florida Gators 75-73.

No.11 UCLA Basketball

UCLA enters this match up on a four game losing streak before turning it around in the NCAA tournament. UCLA lost its PAC-12 conference tournament to Oregon State.

Since the start of NCAA Tournament, UCLA has mad a huge turn around having their two key players to thank for that. Leading UCLA is Johnny Juzang who leads the Bruins in scoring has been averaging (23.3 PPG) in the NCAA tournament. Following alongside him his Jamie Jaquez with 16.7 points per game.

The UCLA Bruins made last appearance in the Sweet 16 was in 2017 where they were knocked off by the Kentucky Wildcats 86-75. The last time these two schools faced each other was in a non- conference home-and-home series in there 2013-14 and 2014-15 season.

Whichever team wins they will match up with Tuesday against either No. 1 seed Michigan or No. 4 seed Florida State. Tune in Sunday as tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.