Baylor Bears Head To The Final Four For The First Time Since 1950

For the first time in 71 years the Baylor Bears Men’s Basketball is heading to the final four. Baylor beat the Arkansas Razorbacks 81-72 in Monday’s quarterfinal game to advance for the first time since 1950.

𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑! 🥳️ What a performance by @BaylorMBB to advance to its third Final Four in school history! #SicEm | @TXFBinsurance pic.twitter.com/oFh1TFoFws — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 30, 2021

This is the third time in school history the Bears will advance to the Final Four.

Head coach Scott Drew expresses his excitement as the team continues on.

“They’re better people than they are player and that is saying a lot because they are great players,” Head Coach Drew stated, “They’re real high characters and love one another. They are a joy to coach and got each others back and because of that we’re all going to the final four together.”

Recap

Baylor was the first one to put points on the board with a jumper from Davion Mitchell. The Bears then continued adding to their score with a jumper from MaCio Teague assisted by Jared Butler. Arkansas then responded with a layup by Jaylin Williams assisted by Jalen Tate. The teams went back and fourth with Baylor leading throughout the game and score of 46-38 heading into halftime.

Arkansas started off the second half with a two-point tip shot by Jaylin Williams making the score 46-40. Baylor then responds with a three-point jumper by Butler assisted by Davion Mitchell. The teams continued to battle it out but Arkansas could never take the lead. Baylor won with a final score of 81-72.

Coach Drew gave credit to his staff and players as they get ready to play in the Final Four.

Game Leaders

Baylor’s senior MaCio Teague was the teams leading scorer with 22 points . Sophomore Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua led the team in rebounds with six and junior David Mitchell led with six assists.

Arkansas’ freshman Davonte Davis was the points and rebound leader with 14 points scored and six rebounds. Junior Desi Sills was lead the team in assists with four.

Looking Ahead

Baylor is scheduled to play against the Houston Cougars in the Final Four on Apr. 3.