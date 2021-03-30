Omar Payne becomes fourth player to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Forward Omar Payne entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday morning making him the fourth player to do so in the past week. Payne’s entrance into the transfer portal marks the fifth former Gator with intentions of leaving the program this offseason.

The transfer portal allows players to have the option to return to their current program or receive offers allowing them to go to another.

Payne joins guard Noah Locke, guard Ques Glover, and forward Osayi Osifo as players to put their name in the portal. Tre Mann‘s declaration for the draft marks five exits for Florida basketball.

Payne as a Gator

The sophomore forward from Montverde Academy ranked No. 41 in the ESPN 100 ranking coming out of high school.

The forward spent the past two season at Florida. Over the course of Payne’s two seasons he recorded seven starts for the Gators. In his sophomore stint, Payne averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while averaging 15.7 per game.

Payne had similar numbers in his freshman season averaging 3.8 points and 3.6 rebound on an average of 15.1 minutes per game.

What’s Next for Florida?

The Florida roster will have a plethora of new faces in the 2021-2022 season.

With Mann headed to the draft and Locke in the transfer portal, the Gators starting lineup has already seen a huge adjustment. Florida forward Colin Castleton has also entered the draft for feedback. However, since Castleton didn’t hire an agent there is still an opportunity for him to return to Florida.

At this time Tyree Appleby and Anthony Duruji are two Gator starters that intend return. Center Jason Jitoboh also noted his intention to return. However, the mass rush of Gators into the transfer portal does leave some questioning their return.

Guard Scottie Lewis is another question mark for Florida. At this time it is unclear of Lewis’ plans for next season.

Regardless, the Gators may have to be active in the transfer portal this offseason. It appears head coach Mike White will have some rebuilding to do in the offseason.