Florida Gators Baseball takes series over No. 3 Ole Miss

The Florida Gators took the series against the No. 3 Ole Miss Rebels in the series finale on Saturday afternoon at Florida Ballpark.

The Gators took a 6-5 win in their final game of the series.

Barco Starts on the Mound

After a weekend of mixing it up on the mound, head coach Kevin O’Sullivan stuck with freshman left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco for the Game 3 start.

Barco finished the day after five innings allowing six hits and two runs while striking out two batters.

Trey Van Der Weide took over for Barco in the top of the sixth inning.

After a short outing for Van Der Weide, Jordan Carrion made the transition from shortstop to the mound for Florida. Carrion managed to contain the Rebels offense through his 1.2 inning stint, allowing two hits and no runs.

Ryan Cabarcas took the mound in the top of the ninth after Carrion found himself in a jam. Carbarcas finished the game for the Gators in the top of the ninth.

Florida Strikes First

The Gators saw some revival at the plate in their weekend series with Ole Miss.

Kirby McMullen put the Gators up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI sac-fly that advanced Jacob Young home.

Florida scored on another sac-fly from Nathan Hickey that brought Young home for the second time. The Gators went up 2-0 in the bottom of the third.

Freshman Jordan Carrion hit his first career home run in the bottom of the fourth to give the Gators a 3-0 lead.

Rebels Respond in the Fifth

After a quiet four innings from the Rebels, they made some noise in the top of the fifth.

After loading the bases with no outs, Peyton Chatagnier hit the ball to third for an out. The Gators managed to turn it into a double play, but the Rebels had one runner score putting them down 3-1.

Freshman Jake Gonzalez singled into centerfield for an RBI putting Ole Miss within one, 3-2.

Gators Back in the Lead

Florida earned back two more runs in the bottom of the fifth with a home run from Hickey. Hickey’s two-run home run brought home Young and put the Gators up 5-3.

That ball was 𝙘𝙧𝙪𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 🚀 2️⃣ run homer for Hickey 💻 https://t.co/5Z4iYdeWE9 pic.twitter.com/CFgQlDBMmo — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 3, 2021

Jordan Butler kept things rolling with an RB single that brought Sterlin Thompson across home plate. Florida entered the top of the sixth with a 6-2 lead.

Ole Miss chipped in another run in the top of the sixth to cut the Gators lead 6-3. An error by the Gators allowed Tim Elko to cross the plate for the Rebels.

Ole Miss Closes Gap

In the top of the seventh, the Rebels closed the gap to one with a two-RBI triple from Hayden Dunhurst. Elko and Kevin Graham found their way home to Ole Miss within one, 6-5.

The late-game rally from rally wouldn’t be enough for Ole Miss as the Gators took Game 3 6-5.