Florida Gators
photo courtesy of floridagators.com

Gators Break Rebels SEC Streak in Series Opener

Ellory Fuqua April 2, 2021 College Baseball, Feature Sports News, Gators Baseball 9 Views

In an unseasonably chilly evening at Florida Ballpark, the Florida Gator baseball team rebounded with a series-opening win over the fourth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels. Florida’s 4-1 victory over Ole Miss snapped their pristine 6-0 win streak in conference play. Though the bats were almost as cool as the weather, the Gators’ pitching was hot off the mound. Right-handed pitcher Franco Aleman, with the help of typical opening series starter Tommy Mace, tag-teamed to hold the Rebels to only four hits and one run.

Changes in the Lineup:

Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan announced early in the week his plan to pull both of his aces in Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich out of the starting lineup for the weekend series over the Rebels. Instead, O’Sullivan tossed junior transfer Franco Aleman and sophomore Christian Scott into Thursday and Friday’s matchups. To many Gators, this came as a shock and perhaps even extremely risky. However, the calculated risk paid off for O’Sullivan and the Gators. Aleman and Mace piggybacked off each other to combine for 10 strikeouts and eight scoreless innings.

Typically pitching in relief for the Gators, Aleman looked the part of an SEC starter going 1-2-3 against the top of the Rebels order in the top of the first. The first to greet Aleman following his hot start was none other than Mace.

“Tommy is a great teammate, it wasn’t an easy decision to make,” O’Sullivan said. ” I want to give us the best chance to be successful and put us in the best position to win.”

Aleman worked through four innings, allowing just three hits and holding Ole Miss to one run. In relief, Mace picked up right where Aleman left off allowing just one hit through five innings while also tallying seven strikeouts. Mace wrapped up the game in a typical dominating fashion, striking out the side in the ninth.

” That was the plan,” he said. ” Tommy to start a clean inning and Franco to give us four and Tommy to go five and it worked out really well.”

Mace picked up his fifth victory of the season with tonight’s win.

How It Happened:

Leadoff man and captain Jacob Young fired things off in the bottom of the first with a leadoff double. Designated hitter Nathan Hickey followed suit with a double of his own to score Young. The duo’s two doubles put the Gators up 1-0 after one inning of play. Ole Miss came firing back in the bottom of the third with an RBI from second baseman Peyton Chatagnier to score right fielder Hayden Leatherwood who had singled previously at the plate to tie the game at 1-1.

Florida added on a run in the fourth with a single from second baseman Colby Halter to score Butler who had reached base on an error. The Gators with the help from their pitching staff held onto the 2-1 led until the bottom of the eighth.

” I’ve played Ole Miss enough times to know if they are down a couple runs they aren’t going to take pitches,” O’Sullivan said. “I am really proud of the way they all responded.”

The Gators added two much-needed insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. Jordan Carrion started things off with a single, Young adds a triple to score Carrion and an RBI from Hickey brought Young across the plate to bring home the final run of the night, 4-1.

Florida will return the field tomorrow night against Ole Miss in the second game of the series. Christian Scott will take the mound for his first start of the season.

About Ellory Fuqua

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Lon Kruger Former Gators Basketball Head Coach Retires

Kruger Calls it Quits Former Gators Head Coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement after 35 …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties