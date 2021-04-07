Rockies look forward to hosting ASG

The Rockies will be the new All-Star Game host, the MLB announced on Tuesday among controversy in Georgia due to voting law.

Reason for Move

2021 All-Star Week will be hosted by the @Rockies and will take place at Coors Field. pic.twitter.com/Z0OqUQI9cV — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) April 6, 2021

The original location set for the 2021 All-Star Game was Atlanta . However, due to increased controversy surrounding the state, the MLB made a quick change in location. A recent law regarding voting that passed in the state of Georgia has been largely criticized.

The MLB initially announced that the game would be moved from Atlanta on April 2. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that moving the game demonstrated baseball’s values as a sport.

According to mlb.com, Manfred said, “In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

Selecting Denver

Denver already entered their name for future All-Star Game consideration. So, the MLB decided to move forward with Coors Field as the location. The last time Denver hosted the All-Star festivities was in 1998. The city of Denver and members of the Rockies organization are excited for the opportunity.

Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon and manager Bud Black both emphasized the pageantry that the festivities bring. For Blackmon, the All-Star Game is about bringing the best of the best to the same field, and he is excited to be a part of that.

Consequences of the Move

The move, while sudden, should be great for the Denver economy. In addition to the game, the Home-Run Derby and other fanfare, the 2021 MLB Draft will also take place in Denver at the same time. This should have people flocking to the city and bringing new business to Denver. Black says that the city is ready for the unexpected challenge.

However, the opposite is the case for the state of Georgia. The state could lose nearly $100 million due to the relocation.

The All-Star Game is set to be played on July 13.