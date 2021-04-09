No. 1 Gators Men’s Tennis Hits the Road for Last Regular Season Matchup

The Gators men’s tennis team is taking on the University of South Carolina on Friday at 1 p.m. in Columbia, South Carolina. This is the last regular-season matchup for the Gators before the SEC tournament begins on April 19.

The team is closing out the regular season with an SEC Championship title.

The team was crowned as the 2021 SEC Champions after a win against the Kentucky Wildcats 5-2 on April 4. That title marks the 250th SEC title for the school.

The Gamecocks’ Stats

The Gamecocks have a less impressive record compared to the Gators.

The team is 12-7 overall, with a 7-4 conference record. South Carolina lost to the No. 22 Wildcats 2-4 on April 2 – the same team that the Gators beat for the SEC title two days later. The Gamecocks have an overall singles record of 114-78.

The Gators’ Stats

The Gators have a 17-1 overall record with an 11-0 conference record. The team’s only loss this season was against the University of Texas on January 23, ending at 3-4.

The Gators have dominated the court this season with an overall singles record of 150-26 up to April 5,

SEC Men’s Tennis Weekly Honors acknowledged UF’s Duarte Vale as a player of the week on Thursday. He has an overall record of 22-3 this season. Vale and his doubles partner Sam Riffice have an overall doubles record of 13-6. Freshman Ben Shelton, the son of Head Coach Bryan Shelton, also has an overall 22-3 record.

The Gators are looking to close out the regular season with a nearly perfect 18-1 record.