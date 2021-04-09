Mets
Miami Marlins relief pitcher Anthony Bass (52) waits for umpires to review a hit-by-pitch call against New York Mets' Michael Conforto that resulted in the winning run scored on loaded bases during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Mets beat Marlins on Controversial Call

Ethan Curtis April 9, 2021 Baseball, Miami Marlins 5 Views

Citi Field hosted fans in the stadium for the first time in 557 days and it was a homecoming that couldn’t be scripted.

The Call

With bases loaded in a tie game in the bottom of the ninth, Michael Conforto was hit by a pitch to bring in the winning run as the Mets beat the Marlins 3-2. It can be argued that Conforto leaned into the pitch. You be the judge.

As can be seen, by the strike zone, Anthony Bass’ slider clearly caught a good portion of the zone. Nonetheless, Umpire Ron Kulpa awarded the hit by pitch. Also, it can be seen Kulpa was initially calling a strike but changed his decision. This added to Marlins Manager Don Mattingly’s frustration.

As Mattingly alluded to, this call is nonreviewable. It’s unfortunate cause many involved, including the Mets’ announcers, believe the Marlins were wronged.

Despite the tough loss, Mattingly knows Marlins have to move on. With a 1-6 start, Miami currently has bigger fish to fry.

Prior the Controversy

This game had quality starting pitching and good bullpen relief, for the most part. Dominic Smith’s sacrifice fly in the fifth scored the game’s first run and the Marlins would put up two in the top of the sixth. Then, the ninth inning ensued chaos.

Jeff McNeil would tie the game with this birthday bash and a beautiful bat flip to go along with it.

Bass would then go onto load the bases before Conforto’s at-bat. Unfortunately for Bass and the Marlins, this isn’t the first time in this early season he’s been in late-game trouble. He gave up four runs in the top of the ninth in the second game of the year against the Tampa Bay Rays. This is already his second-blown save of the season.

Despite the rough call, there are areas that the Marlins need to work out to right these early-season woes. The bullpen has struggled at times and the team is having trouble producing runs consistently. However they fix it, if they do, this controversial call is an embodiment of the Marlins’ first seven games.

The teams are off today before they get back to tomorrow at 1:10.

Tags

About Ethan Curtis

Check Also

tatis

Padres’ Tatis Jr. may be able to avoid shoulder surgery

Fernando Tatis Jr., one of baseball’s brightest stars, went down earlier in the week after …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties