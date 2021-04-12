SEC Baseball Top Heavy in Top 25 Ranking

The Top 25 Division 1 Baseball rankings came out Monday, and the SEC is dominating. The division has seven of the 25 spots taken up with most teams ranked in the top six.

Five SEC Teams in the Top Six

The Razorbacks took the No. 1 spot away from Vanderbilt. The Hogs are the top team in the SEC West with a 26-5 record overall. Additionally, Arkansas is in a three-way 9-3 SEC record tie with Vanderbilt and Tennessee. Arkansas swept Mississippi State on the road and won the series 2-1 against Ole Miss over the weekend. It’s no wonder why the Razorbacks are the No. 1 ranked team. Their next scheduled game is Tuesday against University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Coming in at No. 2 is Vanderbilt as the top team in the SEC East. Vandy is right on the tail of Arkansas with a 25-5 overall record and is also 9-3 in the SEC. They are coming off of a series loss to the Georgia Bulldogs over the weekend. Their next scheduled game is Tuesday against Eastern Kentucky.

Mississippi State secured the No. 4 spot after sweeping both Kentucky on April 3 and Auburn in their series over the weekend. This is the first time since 2017 that Mississippi State has swept back-to-back SEC series. The Diamond Dogs are on a seven-game winning streak with a 24-7 overall record and are in a three-way SEC 8-4 record tie with Ole Miss and South Carolina. Their next scheduled game is against Arkansas State on Tuesday.

At the fifth spot is the University of Tennessee. The Vols are 27-6 overall with a 9-3 SEC record. They just came off a series win against the Florida Gators over the weekend and are scheduled to play Western Carolina on Tuesday.

Ole Miss dropped three spots and is now at the No. 6 ranking. The team has struggled the last two weeks after losing back-to-back series against the Florida Gators and Arkansas. Overall, they have a 24-8 record and an 8-4 SEC record. The Rebels’ next scheduled game is against Austin Peay Tuesday.

Two SEC Teams in the Top 20

The South Carolina Gamecocks come in at No. 11. They’ve won both the Georgia series on April 4 and the Missouri series over the weekend. They are 21-9 overall with an 8-4 SEC record and are scheduled to play Charleston Southern Tuesday.

Finally, come the Florida Gators at No. 18. Although they won the series against Ole Miss on April 3, they lost the series against Tennessee over the weekend. The Gators are 21-11 overall with a 6-6 SEC record. They’re scheduled to play state rival Florida State on Tuesday.

Anything Can Happen

With all of these teams having close records, any of them have the chance to secure the No. 1 ranked spot. The next few weeks will be key for Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State as each is neck-and-neck to one other in record wins. It will be a continuous SEC battle for the top-ranked spot in D1 baseball.