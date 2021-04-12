SEC Softball Heavy at the Top

In the latest rankings for college softball, the SEC is holding heavy at the top of the leaderboard. Coming in close to the top, the Alabama Crimson Tide holds down the number three spot. Next, up the Florida Gators come in at No.5 having only lost two conference games. The two power-houses will face off this weekend in Tuscaloosa where the college softball faithful will be sure to tune in for a potential teaser for postseason play.

As it stands now, Alabama leads the league in almost every category from batting averages to stolen bases. The Tide sits at 11-4 in conference play entering this weekend’s series against the Gators.

𝐓𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐨𝐩⬆️

In SEC play, Alabama leads the league in:

🔘Batting Avg. (.314)

🔘Runs Scored (77)

🔘Hits (106)

🔘Doubles (17)

🔘Total Bases (156)

🔘On Base Pct. (.405)

🔘Runs Batted In (72)

🔘Stolen Bases (13)#Team25 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/AQtifaKGFM — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) April 6, 2021

However, don’t let the two top teams fool you, other teams across the SEC have proved they are up for the challenge as well. This past weekend, Arkansas coming in ranked at eighth, challenged the Crimson Tide through three games but wasn’t able to clinch on Sunday to take the series. The Razorbacks did take down the Tide on Saturday in a shutout victory. In the 4-0 win, star Razorback pitcher Autumn Storms threw a complete-game shutout for the second straight weekend. Next up, Arkansas will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.

All tied up! 🔥 No. 10 Arkansas defeats No. 4 Alabama 4-0 in game two of the SEC matchup to even the weekend series. #NCAASoftball x 📸 @RazorbackSB pic.twitter.com/kP6Kn6dYk8 — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) April 10, 2021

Up next on the leader board is Kentucky coming in at No. 11. The Wildcats are actually in play today in a series-deciding game against Georgia. The two faced off in a doubleheader on Sunday, splitting the games one apiece. Georgia mounted a massive come-from-behind rally to win the second game 9-8. So far this season the Wildcats have taken two wins over Alabama and a win over Florida. The two teams will square off in Lexington tonight at 7 p.m. with the winner taking the series.

Not far behind, LSU, Tennessee, Missouri, Georgia and Texas A &M wrap up the bottom half of the Top 25.