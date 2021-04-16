Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors: Preview

The Magic (18-37) is taking on the Raptors (22-34) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Tampa, Florida.

The two previous matchups this season have both resulted in a Raptors win. January 31, 115-102. February 2, 123-108.

Both teams are facing significant losses of talent due to injuries and rest periods.

Raptors Injuries

The Raptors have two players who are confirmed to be out for Friday’s game. Jalen Harris’ hip has caused him to sit out since the middle of March. Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby will sit out of this game to rest. This will be Lowry’s third game in a row spent resting.

DeAndre’ Bembly is expected to sit out of this game due to hamstring tightness. Gary Trent Jr. is also expected to sit out a second game in a row due to a sprained ankle.

Magic Injuries

Markelle Fultz is remaining out because of an ACL tear that he suffered in January 2021. Jonathan Isaac also suffered an ACL injury in August 2020 and remains out while healing. Otto Porter Jr. is missing his eighth game in a row due to unspecified foot pain.

Mo Bamba is questionable for Friday’s game. He missed Wednesday’s game due to a bruised hip. Michael Carter-Williams is out for a sprained ankle and is expected to miss multiple games.

https://twitter.com/OrlandoMagic/status/1382529218710474755?s=20

Magic forward James Ennis III reached a season-high of 22 points scored against the Bulls on Wednesday. The team’s win against the Bulls halted a six-game losing streak for the Magic.