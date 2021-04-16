Lakers’ Anthony Davis Cleared for Practice

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been cleared for full on-court activity and will return to practice. Head coach Frank Vogel announced Davis’ return before his team’s game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Anthony Davis has been cleared for full on-court activity. “Good news,” said Vogel. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 16, 2021

Davis has been sidelined since Feb. 14 with a right calf strain and tendinosis. The 28-year-old star sat out Thursday’s game against the Celtics, but Vogel hinted that Davis’ return could be soon.

“It’s unlikely that he plays in the two Utah games, but not out of the question. Hopefully, he’s available soon.”

The Lakers host the Utah Jazz on Saturday and Monday and then set out on a four-game road trip starting in Dallas. In his absence, the Lakers have gone 13-15, and Vogel said he’s excited to welcome the star player back to the starting 5.

“He’s eager to get back out; that’s the biggest thing. He’s tired of being a patient and ready to be a player again.”

However, Vogel mentioned that the Lakers will ease Davis back into the starting lineup. He said the team will be cautious with his minutes whenever he does return.

Vogel said the Lakers are going to be cautious with ramping up AD’s minutes when he returns. He’ll likely have a 15-minute restriction in his first game. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 16, 2021

The Lakers Without AD

The Lakers have struggled as of late. On top of AD’s injury in February, LeBron James hasn’t played since March 20 due to a high-ankle sprain. The Lakers find themselves at fifth place in the Western Division, with two games separating them and the sixth-place Portland Trail Blazers.

Kyle Kuzma has started at power forward in Davis’ place, and he is expected to continue to start until Davis returns.

What They’re Missing

Before getting hurt in February, AD averaged 22.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game on 53.3% shooting. At that point, the Lakers were 21-7 and second place in the conference, having won eight of their last ten.

The combo of AD and LeBron is crucial to the Lakers’ success, and the numbers back that up.