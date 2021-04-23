Seniors: Andrew Pickens, Levant Eldem and Matt Leber. Photo by Lexi Carson

Oak Hall Eagles shutout St. John Lutheran Saints 15-0

The Oak Hall Eagles (10-5) made a victorious comeback, with a shutout Thursday against the St. John Lutheran Saints (5-10).

The final score, 15-0.

1st Inning Domination

The Eagles got off to a strong lead by securing nine runs in the first inning.

The five batters that contributed to this impressive inning include Andrew Pickens, Curtis Degner, Troy Freeman, Jackson Beach and Harrison Beach.

All of these batters sent runners across the plate.

Pitching Leaders

Two of Oak Hall’s pitchers Troy Freeman and Matt Leber teamed up for the shutout.

Freeman went 3 1/3 innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out seven and walking zero.

Leber struck out Landen Pindell at the top of the fourth inning.

The game was over in the fourth inning, seeing the Eagles take home the win for their final home game.

Coach Kevin Maris shared his thoughts on the outcome of this game and the season.

Up Next

District Tournament

Who: Saint Francis Catholic Wolves

When: Tuesday, April 27th

Time: 4:15 p.m.

Where: Saint Francis Catholic High School

