Florida Lacrosse Host the First and Second Round of NCAA Tournament

After winning the programs second American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship, the Florida Gators secured the sixth seed and hosting rights in the NCAA Tournament.

The Gators extend their streak to 10-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

Florida Preparing for Mercer

Florida has not yet played the Mercer Bears this season. Though the Gators did play against both Vanderbilt and Jacksonville this season.

The Gators defeated Vanderbilt in both matchups outscoring the Commodores 39-16. In the only meeting between Florida and Jacksonville this year, the Dolphins came out with the 12-11 win.

Florida will take on Mercer at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 14 at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. The Gators will be followed by a matchup between Jacksonville and Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville went 11-1 this season and 3-0 in the ASUN. While Vanderbilt enters the tournament 12-6 going 7-3 in the AAC.

The Gators enter the NCAA Tournament with a 13-game winning streak and going undefeated in regular season play. Mercer will enter the tournament with a 7-7 overall record going 2-2 in the Southern Conference.

The match up between the Gators and the Bears will be the first in program history. The Gators are 8-9 in NCAA Tournament play while Mercer is 0-2.

The winners of each game will face off on Sunday at 12 p.m.