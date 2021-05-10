Jacksonville Jaguars planning to sign Tim Tebow to one-year deal

Tim Tebow is reportedly heading back to the National Football League. The former Gator will potentially reunite with his college head coach, Urban Meyer, in Jacksonville. According to football insider Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars plan to sign Tebow to a one-year deal. However, the former quarterback will now be tackling a new position: tight end.

From NFL Now: Tim Tebow is expected to sign with the #Jaguars. He's back, with a chance to make the team and help their locker room. pic.twitter.com/W2I4d3GmP6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

Tebow’s Athletic Career

The beloved Florida Gator quarterback began his college career in 2006 as a backup to quarterback Chris Leak. However, in his freshman season, Tebow quickly made an impact on numerous plays as a quarterback scrambler.

In 2007, Tebow debuted as a starter and earned the Heisman Trophy for his performance. He followed up with a National Championship in the 2008 season and concluded his career in 2009 after going 13-1.

After four years at Florida, Tebow entered the 2010 NFL Draft. The Denver Broncos drafted the quarterback with the 25th overall pick. In his two seasons with the Broncos, Tebow appeared in 23 games including two playoff games with Denver. Tebow threw for 2,422 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career.

In 2012, Tebow signed with the New York Jets where he appeared in 12 games. By 2013, Tebow had signed a two-year deal with the New England Patriots. In the last year of his NFL run, Tebow signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the conclusion of his NFL quarterback career, Tebow pursued a new avenue in professional baseball. In 2016, Tebow signed a minor-league deal with the New York Mets organization.

The outfielder spent five seasons in professional baseball making his way to Triple-A Syracuse Mets. In February, Tebow officially announced his retirement from baseball.

The Potential Tebow Effect in Jacksonville

With the full details of the Jaguars and Tebow deal, it’s hard to pinpoint the exact effect the reported deal will have on the organization. However, what is clear is that fans, especially in the state of Florida, still route for the former Gator.

In addition, it’s clear that Meyer and Tebow have a history. Most importantly to sports fans, that history includes a championship.

The amount of young talent in Jacksonville stems from more than just rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars welcome six other rookies from the 2021 Draft.

With young talent and some experienced leadership, it will be interesting to see how and if the Tebow effect will be put into play in Jacksonville.