Florida Men’s Tennis Advances in NCAA Tournament

The No. 1 seed Florida Men’s Tennis team defeated South Florida on Sunday with a score of 4-1 at Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. This advances the Gators to the 2021 NCAA Men’s Tennis Tournament Round of 16.

On their way to Orlando 📍 The Round of 16 for the Division I Men's @NCAATennis is set. pic.twitter.com/9tbpp8mOA9 — USTA (@usta) May 10, 2021

Florida has advanced to the Round of 16 every NCAA Tournament since 2016, six times being under current head coach Bryan Shelton.

This victory marks the Gators perfect home record of 12-0 this season. Overall, the team’s record is 22-2.

Facing the Bulls

Florida might have fallen in double play to the South Florida Bulls, but they came out stronger than ever in the singles. Florida’s Josh Goodger, Lukas Greif, Ben Shelton, and Andy Andrade were the stars of the show after winning consecutive single sets. Despite Goodger, Greif, and Shelton leaving their games unfinished on Saturday against South Alabama, they were actually the first ones on Sunday to pull out wins for the Gators.

Goodger finished his match up first with scores of 6-3 and 6-1. Greif was second with 6-1 and 6-3, while Shelton finished up next with 6-2 and 6-4. Lastly, Andrade wrapped up his singles matchup with a scores of 6-2 and 6-4. The two other singles played by Florida’s Duarte Vale and Sam Riffice had unfinished game play against USF.

Moving on to doubles play, doubles team Johannes Ingildsen and Vale were victorious over the Bulls, 6-3 . The two other teams weren’t so lucky. Both matchups featuring Florida Gator’s Riffice and Shelton as a team and Brian Berdusco and Will Grant, fell to South Florida.

Up Next

The Florida Men’s Tennis team is set to travel to Orlando to face 16 seed University of Illinois at the USTA National Campus. The matchup will start at 7 p.m.

No. 8 Mississippi State and Texas A&M will also be going head to head at 7 p.m. The winner of each matchup will face off to secure their place in the Elite Eight.