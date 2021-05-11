Russell Westbrook Sets NBA Triple-Double Record

Being mentioned with guys like Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, and Jason Kidd was something that Russell Westbrook never thought about.

When Oscar Robertson reached his 181st triple-double in 1947, the NBA was still a baby trying to crawl. Obviously, Westbrook wasn’t born yet. And for many people, this was unattainable.

Time stood still. NBA fans had to wait 74 years. They waited until last night.

After Westbrook tied Robertson’s record on Sunday, surpassing him was just a formality. With 8:30 remaining on the clock, Westbrook jumped for a defensive rebound and made history.

Westbrook History in the Making

Russell’s first triple-double was on March 2, 2009, during his rookie season with the Thunders. He managed to combine only six triple-doubles in his first six NBA seasons. He had 53 triple-doubles in the next two years, with 42 in 2016-2017. So far this season, he has collected 36 triple-doubles, with eight in the last nine games.

What is his secret? He never thought about it.

However, he is grateful for his teammates, especially.

“Normally, I don’t do that. I don’t like to pat myself in the back, but tonight I will just because you know I am so grateful,” he said. “All my teammates and coaches along my journey.”

He is also grateful for the man who endured a lot back in the time and still managed to be effective, Robertson.

At 32-years-old, Westbrook has years ahead of him, and he is thinking that his best is yet to come. He is trying to be one of the most consistent players in the league while being able to give that comfort to his coach and organization. Because you know, when they call his number, they know what they will get.

When it comes to his future, he wants to stay true to himself and never change.