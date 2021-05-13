Avery Goelz throws the ball in the outfield in the Gators 1-0 win over Mississippi State. Photo Courtesy of GatorsSB Twitter.

Gators Softball Continues in SEC Tournament

The Florida Gators and the Mississippi State Bulldogs softball teams met in the 2021 Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals on this afternoon

The Gators defeated Mississippi State 6-2.

No. 1 seed Florida, now (41-8) overall, will advance to the semifinal round of the SEC Softball Tournament at Rhoads Stadium.

Mississippi State took a 2-0 lead in the game at the top of the second inning, but the Gators didn’t waste any time to chomp back. After Jackie McKenna’s two-out double down the left-field line, Elizabeth Hightower buckled down and went on to pitch 2.1 scoreless frames.

The score for Mississippi State remained at 2-0 as the Gators began their come-up. Florida’s offense showed out in the bottom half of the 5th inning to take the lead 3-2 when Kendyl Lindaman hit a three-run homer allowing Charla Echols and Emily Wilkie to also score.

The energy of the game was raised after celebrating Lindman’s 69th career home run.

In the sixth, Echols also hit a homer off to the right-center field. This advanced Cheyenne Lindsey and Hannah Adams home putting the Gators up 6-2.

Gators Make History

This is the ninth time in program history that Gators Softball has earned the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament. The Gators now hold a 33-27  record in the SEC Tournament and now hold the third-best winning percentage among SEC programs in SEC Tournament play.

Spotlights

Adams (1-for-3) is now on a six-game hitting streak.

Echols turned in her 16th and eighth multi-hit games of the year.

Lindaman ranks fourth among active NCAA career leaders in home runs.

Looking Ahead

The Gators will play No.4-seed Missouri on Friday at 4 p.m. (ET) ESPN2.

