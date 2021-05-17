Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer are ready to dominate

First-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Trevor Lawrence awaits getting started.

Since the Jags drafted him, Lawrence has yet to see the field much during rookie minicamp due to labrum surgery. Lawrence said he is excited to get to work with the Jaguars head coach, Urban Meyer.

Lawrence said that the work that he has been doing has been light, but he is eager to start training more in order to be successful as an NFL player.

Lawrence found himself needing to quickly learn how to transition to the professional football world. Hopes are high for Lawrence, and he has kept his winning mentality as he has learned to adapt.

Moving on to leadership skills, Lawrence explains that it is not something that is given, but something that must be earned. He explained that natural leadership will help the team grow and hopefully be successful in the end.

Meyer highlighted how the training staff is taking extra precautions with Lawrence in order to keep him safe. Lawrence is currently on a 30-40 pitch count to ensure that he keeps his shoulder safe, but Meyer believes that he could handle more. Meyer said he is excited for what Lawrence will contribute to the program.

Injuries aside, both Meyer and Lawrence have a winning mentality that has been instilled in them for years. This determination will carry them far as they start competing together.

The Jaguars have started training camps and recently released the 2021 schedule. The team will face the Cleveland Browns for their first preseason game, and the date is to be determined. The first date released is for the week two preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. This game will be played on Aug. 23 at 8 p.m.