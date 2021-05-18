Celtics set to host Wizards for Eastern Conference play-in

The Boston Celtics (36-36) are set to host the Washington Wizards (34-38) for the eastern conference play-in tournament.

The winner of Tuesday’s game earns the No.7 seed and will face the No.2 seed Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The loser will then move on and play the winner of the Indiana Pacers (9th) vs Charlotte Hornets (1oth) matchup for the 8th and final spot in the Eastern Conference. The winner of the 8th spot will face the No.1 seed Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

The Celtics finished with a .500 record on the season, finishing 7th in the Eastern Conference regular season standings. The Wizards climbed the conference standings to reach the 8th spot after winning their final 2 games of the regular season and 8 straight in the month of April.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal fell just shy of the NBA’s scoring title finishing 2nd only behind Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Beal’s teammate in the backcourt: Russell Westbrook led the NBA in assists for the 20-21 season. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum cracked the top 10 on NBA’s scoring list for the 20-21 season, averaging 26.4 ppg.

Boston will be without the services of former third overall pick Jaylen Brown (wrist) and center Robert Williams (toe) is listed as probable for Tuesday’s game. Bradley Beal is not listed on Tuesday’s injury report after dealing with a hamstring strain weeks leading up to the game. Beal is expected to play tonight.

The Celtics and the Wizards have met 22 times in the postseason with the Celtics boasting a 13-9 record. In the postseason, the two teams last faced each other in 2017 semifinals with the Celtics winning the series 4-3.

Boston won the regular season series 2-1 over Washington, taking the final game of the series 111-110.

The Celtics enter the matchup as a two point favorite.

Tip off is set for Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. on TNT.