Lightning take 2-0 lead in series against the Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning took victory in the first two games of their series against the Florida Panthers with a 3-1 victory Tuesday night.

The Lightning came out strong. A bank off of Stralman to Steven Stamkos gave the Bolts the lead in just the first five minutes of play.

The Panthers pushed back after the Stamkos goal, keeping the puck in the Lightning zone for a good period of time, but their shots on the net were not there. When the Panthers were able to squeeze a shot in, Vasilevskiy was not letting it past him.

Without an answer, the Lightning added a second goal at the end of the first period. Brayden Point shot one off the post and teammate Ondrej Palat was in position to slap in the rebound.

Period 2

The second period started off with a power play for the Bolts, but they could not capitalize. Panther’s goalie Chris Driedger managed to keep all four shots on goal in front of him and out of the net.

Tampa Bay. although no playing great offense was able to stray from too many turnovers.

Florida had their chance with a power play but came up with nothing. Shortly after, Bolt was able to net one for the Panthers but the momentum did not pick up.

A penalty by Weegar led to a penalty on the Panthers, yet the Lightning again could not convert. Florida eventually pulled Driedger and it cost them. Yanni Gourde was able to pick off a pass and fire it into the empty net.

The game remained anti-climatic as a Florida penalty resulted from pent-up frustration allowed Tampa Bay to end the game in a powerplay.

The Lightning will return to home ice tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. in the hope to secure its third victory of the series. Expect the Panthers to come out with vengeance, hungry for their first win in the series.