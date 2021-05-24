MLB Preview: Rays, Marlins, Braves

Florida MLB teams, the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins take the field today. While the Atlanta Braves will take the road for a trip to Boston beginning on Tuesday.

On the diamond, the Rays will take on the Blue Jays. The Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies and the Braves play the Red Sox. The Rays are 1st in the AL East and have a record of 29-19. The Phillies are 4th in the NL East and have a record of 22-24. The Braves are 2nd in AL East and have a record of 23-24.

Rays Play the Blue Jays

The Rays and Blue Jays will take off from Dunedin, FL. The Rays and Blue Jays have a head-to-head record of 185-222 in favor of the Rays. Tampa Bay enters Monday’s game on a nine-game win streak.

Pitcher Tyler Glasnow will start for the Rays while the Blue Jay will start Hyun Jin Ryu on the mound.

The Rays’ Randy Arozarena has been a solid presence at the plate for Tampa Bay. He leads the team with a total 48 hits on the season. The right fielder also totals 24 RBIs and seven home runs on the season.

Former Florida Gators Mike Zunino leads the Rays with a total 11 home runs on the season.

9 straight! The Rays keep on winning. 👀 pic.twitter.com/J5MPk8IEQj — MLB (@MLB) May 23, 2021

Marlins to The Phillies

The Marlins and Phillies will take off in Marlins Park. The Marlins and Phillies have a head-to-head record of 253-214 in favor of the Phillies.

Pitcher Sandy Alcantara will start for the Marlins. Aaron Nola will take the mound for the Phillies.

Braves to The Sox

The Braves and the Red Sox will open up their series at Fenway Park in Boston. The Braves and Red Sox have a head-to-head record of 42-36 in favor of the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will give Eduardo Rodriguez the start against the Braves. Former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Charlie Morton will take the mound for the Braves.