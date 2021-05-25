The Miami Heat were dismantled last night by the Milwaukee Bucks. A three-point barrage by the Bucks saw them tie a playoff record with 10 three-pointers in a single quarter. This tied the previous playoff record of 10 three-pointers set by the 2016 Cavaliers. Following a 46 point first quarter and a 26 point lead by the Bucks, Miami never had a chance. Ultimately by winning each frame Milwaukee dominated the Heat in a 132 to 98 victory.

A playoff franchise record of 22 three-pointers including 15 in the first half put the Miami Heat down 0-2 in the first-round series. Guard Byron Forbes hit six of his own three-pointers off the bench leading the charge from beyond the arc. After the first eight minutes of action, the Heat never looked as if they could win. Here is the audio from the franchise record-setting three.

Miami Stars Struggling

Giannis has outplayed Jimmy Butler this series as last night’s 31 points, 13 rebounds, and six assist performances outshined Jimmy’s 10 points in Game 2. In fact, Butler is only averaging 14 points per game on an abysmal 25 percent from the field. A far cry from his 23.4 point average last season that sent the Bucks home from the bubble in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last year. This year Giannis and the new acquisition of Jrue Holiday have been able to shut down the Miami star so far.

Not all the blame lands on star guard Butler. Tyler Herro shot 2-10 in Game 1 and 1-5 in Game 2. After averaging 30 minutes in last year’s series it seems as he has fallen out of favor with coach Erik Spoelstra.

Important Game Three

The Heat look to bounce back against Milwaukee in a decisive Game 3 on Thursday. If the Heat want a chance of making it back in this series Butler and the rest of the Heat need to improve their efficiencies.