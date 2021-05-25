Rays host Royals for the first time this season.

The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to retain their spot at the top of the American League Standings in Tuesday’s matchup vs the Kansas City Royals. The Rays return to Tropicana Field to take on the Royals for the first matchup of a three game series.

Tampa Bay comes into this matchup with 30 wins to 19 losses on the season thus far and Kansas City sits a game below .500 at 22-23 on the year. This is Tampa Bay’s second season series against Kansas City, taking two of three games the first time around. This series will be the last time these two teams meet for the regular season. The Rays currently sit atop the AL East standings while the Royals are currently in third place in the AL Central.

On the hill for Tuesday’s matchup, left hander Rich Hill gets the start for Tampa Bay. Meanwhile Kansas City gives the ball to Brad Keller. Keller is 3-4 on the season with a 6.52 ERA and 38 and 2/3 innings pitched. Hill boasts a 3-1 record through 44 innings and a 3.89 ERA.

Kansas City enters Tuesday’s matchup winning four of their last five games coming off a series win over the Detroit Tigers. For the reigning AL Champs, the magic number sits at 12 coming off a series sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Rays will be without multiple relievers for Tuesday’s game. Nick Anderson, Chris Archer and Oliver Drake among others while the Royals will be without third baseman Hunter Dozier headlined among other members of the Royals pitching staff.

Starting lineups for Tuesday’s game:

Rich on the hill pic.twitter.com/e6tHt2MaK1 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 25, 2021

Royals Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi will make his 2021 MLB season debut in Tuesday’s game against the Rays after being activated from the injured list.

Adalberto Mondesi returns to the lineup as we open the road trip with a visit to Tampa.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/Sb1CK6SDxu — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 25, 2021

Tuesday’s game will air on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports KC. The Rays open as 1.5 run favorites courtesy of CAESERS. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.