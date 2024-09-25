Share Facebook

The MLB regular season is approaching its end, and the highly anticipated playoffs begin on Tuesday. Just six regular season games remain, and several teams are fighting for a coveted wild card spot. Whose dreams will be realized and whose will be dashed?

Who’s in it?

The Baltimore Orioles (87 – 70) clinched a spot in the playoffs with an impressive 5-3 win against the Yankees (92 – 65) Tuesday night. The guys were excited after the game as they headed to the locker room to celebrate their win. They popped a few bottles to celebrate being one step closer to their ultimate goal: winning the World Series.

This is the first time in 27 years that the Orioles have clinched back-to-back postseason births.

Now that they have secured a spot in the playoffs, they are set to face the Kansas City Royals (83 – 74) in the American League wild card. However, that is still subject to change as the Royals have not clinched their playoff berth.

Who Still Has a Chance?

The regular season isn’t over just yet and there are still a few teams looking to get those last two spots in the American League wild card. The Detroit Tigers (83 – 74) and the Kansas City Royals currently in those two spots. But the Minnesota Twins (81 – 76) are inching up as they sit just two games behind. Their loss to the Marlins (58 – 99) Tuesday night didn’t help them, but they look to recover on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay Losing Hope

The Rays (78 – 79) are on thin ice as they aren’t officially eliminated just yet, but the chances of them making it aren’t looking good. They still have a chance tonight in Detroit. This will be a huge game as the Tigers are in the wild card. Beating them won’t get the Rays in right away, but it will improve their odds. Tampa currently sits five games behind the wild card spot, so fans are hoping for a miracle.

Up Next

