Jaguars Robinson looks to build on stellar rookie season in year two

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson looks to build on his rookie campaign. Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards on just 240 carries for a healthy 4.46 yards-per-carry on the 2020 season.

Many are wondering what Robinson’s role will look like heading into his second season after the Jaguars spent a first-round draft pick on former Clemson running back Travis Etienne.

Robinson looking to improve his speed

Robinson, undrafted from Illinois St. is looking to improve his speed heading into his sophomore campaign. According to Robinson, Jaguars’ new head coach Urban Meyer has met with him to discuss ways he can become faster.

A crowded backfield

Working on his speed, Robinson enters the season in a backfield that has become more crowded during the offseason. The Jaguars added not only the rookie Etienne but a seasoned veteran in Carlos Hyde who is coming over from Seattle as an unrestricted free agent.

While it is unclear how Meyer will utilize the Jaguars’ backfield, many expect all three of those running backs to see the field in 2021.

With practice and OTA’s, Robinson sees positives in getting to work on his game at the facilities and with the coaches present. An opportunity that the rookie class of 2020 did not get to participate in, due to the pandemic.

Relationships with new teammates

Robinson touched on what it has been like developing a rapport with fellow backs Etienne and Hyde as well as his new football coach.

“Oh, it’s Great. He asks questions all the time. He’s a good guy to talk to. I mean him and Trevor coming in, it’s great,” Robinson said about the offseason with Etienne.

Robinson also elaborated on the passion Urban Meyer brings to the team.

“We were in meetings, he was just showing a lot of energy. Every day he’s ready to go.” according to Robinson.

Having Hyde in the backfield gives Robinson a new teammate that has been in the league for multiple seasons.

“Learning new things about the league, and knowing how to take care of yourself…knowing when to go and when to tone things down… he’s great. He’s been giving me a lot of points.” Robinson on Hyde.

While back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons remain to be seen, Robinson is poised for the 2021 season.